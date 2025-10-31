  • Menu
Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Hanumakonda District

Highlights

A devastating accident in Hanumakonda district has resulted in the deaths of three individuals after a lorry collided with a wedding party vehicle. The incident occurred on the highway at Gopalapuram Cross Road in Elkathurthi Mandal.

The victims, identified as Swapna (16), Kalamma (55), and Srinath (5), were pronounced dead at the scene. Twelve others sustained serious injuries and have been transported to MGM Hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the bride from Sudanpally in Kuravi Mandal, Mahabubabad district, had recently been married to a groom from Venkatapuram village in Nangunur Mandal, Siddipet district. Following the ceremony, the bride's family was travelling home in a Bolero vehicle when it was struck by the lorry as they stopped at Gopalapuram Cross.

Emergency services responded promptly to the scene, but tragically, the three fatalities occurred instantly due to the force of the impact. The local community is mourning the loss of the victims in this tragic event.

