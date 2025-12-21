Tragic Road Accident Claims Life and Injures 36 in Khammam District

A serious road accident occurred early on Sunday morning near Chandrathanda in the Tirumalayapalem mandal of Khammam district. A lorry travelling from Khammam towards Warangal broke down and was parked on the roadside when it was struck by an RTC Super Luxury bus headed for Bodhan.

Tragically, the lorry's cleaner, identified as Nitish, died on the scene. In total, 36 passengers on the bus sustained injuries in the collision. Emergency services were swiftly alerted, and local Sub-Inspector Jagadish and his team arrived to assess the situation.

The injured were promptly transported to Khammam Government Hospital for treatment. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.