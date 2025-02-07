Tragic Road Collision Claims One Life in Wanaparthy

In a devastating road accident involving four vehicles, one person lost their life when a car became crushed between two heavy vehicles on the national highway near Veltur Bridge in the Peddamandadi mandal of Wanaparthy district.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a container lorry in front suddenly braked, causing the car travelling behind to collide with a gypsy. The impact trapped the car in the middle, resulting in the immediate death of a young woman inside.

The accident led to a two-kilometre traffic jam, prompting the local police to arrive at the scene to manage the situation. Authorities worked swiftly to control the traffic and ensure that the injured were transported to medical facilities via ambulance. Further details regarding the incident are awaited as investigations continue.