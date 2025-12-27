Actor Shivaji goes to Telangana Women’s Commission office, to give explanation

The Telangana State Women's Commission has issued notices to film actor Shivaji following derogatory remarks he made about women. In response, Shivaji visited the commission's office in the city on Saturday, where he is expected to provide an explanation regarding his comments.

The Women's Commission noted that Shivaji's remarks, made during a recent event for his film 'Dandora', have been widely circulated and have raised significant concern. As a result, the commission has decided to initiate an inquiry suo motu (on its own accord) to address the issue and summoned him to attend before it.