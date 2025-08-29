Train services between Hyderabad-Nizamabad remain disrupted

Movement of trains was disrupted for a third consecutive day on Friday between Hyderabad and Nizamabad due to damage to tracks following heavy rain and floods.

South Central Railway (SCR) cancelled, partially cancelled or diverted some trains due to water overflowing on tracks in the Bhiknur - Talmadla section and the Akanpet - Medak section of Hyderabad Division.

Kacheguda - Narkhed (Train number 17641), Kacheguda – Purna (77605), Narkher – Kacheguda (17642) and Bodhan – Kacheguda (57414) have been cancelled.

Kacheguda - Medak (77603), Medak - Kacheguda (77604), Medak - Kacheguda (57302), Malkajgiri - Siddipet (77653), Siddipet - Malkajgiri (77654), Malkajgiri - Siddipet (77655) and Siddipet-Malkajgiri (77656) also stand cancelled.

Kacheguda – Bodhan (57411) has been cancelled between Calvary Barracks and Bodhan. Kacheguda - Medak (57301) stands cancelled between Medchal and Medak.

Lingampalli - Mumbai CSMT (17058) has been diverted via Secunderabad - Kazipet - Peddapalli Bypass - Karimnagar - Armor - Nizamabad. Stoppages between Secunderabad and Nizamabad have been skipped.

Bhagat Ki Kothi -Kacheguda (17606), which departed on August 27, is diverted via Nizamabad-Armoor-KarimnagarPeddapalli Bypass- Kazipet - Moula Ali 'G'- Kacheguda.

CST Mumbai – Lingampall (17057) is diverted via Nizamabad- Armoor - Karimnagar Peddapalli Bypass- Kazipet. Kacheguda - Bhagat Ki Kothi (17605) is diverted via Kacheguda – Moula Ali 'G'-Kazipet-Peddapalli By-Pass-Karimnagar-Nizamabad.

Earlier, the SCR announced cancellations of 14 trains in the Secunderabad division due to bad weather. These include Kazipet-Sirpur Town, Blaharshah-Kazipet, Kazipet-Balharshah, Bidar-Kalaburgi, Kalaburgi-Bidar, Karimnagar-Sirpur Town, Sirpur Town-Karimnagar, Karimnagar-Bodhan and Bodhan-Karimnagar.

Four other trains were partially cancelled. Bhadrachalam- Balharshah (17033) cancelled between Kazipet-Balharshah, Sirpur Town-Bhadrachalam (17034) cancelled between Sirpur Town-Kazipet, Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar (17233) cancelled between Kazipet-Sirpur Kaghaznagar and Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Secunderabad (17234) cancelled between Sirpur Kaghaznagar-Kazipet.

Meanwhile, a tragedy was averted when a farmer alerted railway staff about floodwater flowing under the Shamnapur railway bridge in Medak district. The flood water had washed away soil and gravel. Officials immediately halted train services on the Secunderabad-Nizamabad and Akkannapet-Medak routes. Officials reached the spot and launched railway track restoration work.

Meanwhile, the SCR has also cancelled a couple of trains due to heavy rain and waterlogging in Nanded yard.

The cancelled trains are Nanded – Dharmavaram (07189) and Dharmavaram – Nanded (07190), which were scheduled to depart on Sunday.