Trainee Deputy Collectors Meet Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santhosh

Gadwal: Two candidates who recently secured ranks in the TSPSC Group-1 Examination and were allotted to the Jogulamba Gadwal district as Trainee Deputy Collectors paid a courtesy visit to District Collector B.M. Santhosh on Friday at the IDOC chamber.

The successful candidates — Nannuri Manoj Kumar Reddy, who secured 11th rank in the Group-1 examination, and G. Raj Kumar, who secured 108th rank — met the Collector following their posting orders.

On this occasion, District Collector B.M. Santhosh congratulated the newly selected Trainee Deputy Collectors and advised them to gain a comprehensive understanding of district-level administrative activities. He encouraged them to build positive relationships with the public, understand local issues and challenges, and deliver efficient and people-centered governance.

Nannuri Manoj Kumar Reddy, hailing from Gudapur village, Munugodu Mandal, Nalgonda district, has been allotted to Jogulamba Gadwal district as a Trainee Deputy Collector. Similarly, G. Raj Kumar, from Meerpet village, Ranga Reddy district, also assumed his duties as a Trainee Deputy Collector in Gadwal on Friday.

The meeting reflected the spirit of administrative excellence and commitment to public service that the new officers are expected to uphold during their tenure.