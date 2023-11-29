Transcending political fray: An independent “roar” in Shadnagar

Rangareddy: In the political arena of Shadnagar, Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy has emerged as the face of an independent campaign, transcending the traditional skirmishes between major parties such as Congress, BRS, and BJP. Symbolised by a lion, Reddy’s candidacy is gaining momentum, bringing about a transformative change in the local villages.

Standing alone amidst the intense political battleground of Shadnagar, the candidate challenged established political forces, earning admiration from constituents through his leadership and a relentless campaign. Rooted in a spirit of service, Reddy’s foray into politics is characterised by voluntary programmes such as village medical camps, distribution of essentials, job fairs addressing unemployment, and educational support for students. These initiatives have endeared him to locals, establishing a reputation for providing tangible solutions to community challenges.

Despite the initial setback of not securing the BJP ticket, Vishnuvardhan Reddy boldly secured the nomination from the All India Forward Block Party. Undeterred by serious health issues, including heart disease, Reddy’s resilience and commitment to the electoral campaign remained unwavering.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy’s campaign has particularly garnered support from women and youth. Villages witnessed a transformation in atmosphere, with enthusiastic gatherings of women and young men chanting slogans and expressing solidarity with the charismatic leader. Whispers at the village level indicate that his victory is anticipated by many and attempts by rival candidates to criticise him only underscore the significant impact he has made on the local political landscape.