Transforming MBNR’s academic landscape

Mahabubnagar : Vijeta Venkat Reddy, founder of Vagdevi Junior College and President of Private Junior college Managements, in Mahabubnagar, is an inspiration to many. Starting his career as a teacher, he rose to prominence through hard work, determination, and an unwavering commitment to quality education. In this interview, he shares insights into his journey, challenges, and vision for the future.

Excerpts:

Could you tell us how you got interested in teaching?

I hail from Jeklair village in Makhtal mandal, now part of Narayanpet district. My interest in teaching began in the 7th grade when I participated in a self-rule programme during Teachers’ Day celebrations. I found joy in teaching my fellow students, clearing their doubts, and explaining concepts.

Initially, I aspired to become a government teacher and appeared for the DSC examination but missed the selection by just half a mark. Despite that, I began teaching at Shishumandir School in Narayanpet and later worked as a lecturer at various colleges, which completely changed my way of thinking.

How did the idea of starting your own institution come about?

In 2002, I started Vijeta Coaching Center in Mahabubnagar with a friend to help 10th-grade students prepare for competitive exams. After 14 years of teaching and motivational speaking, I realized the need for a quality yet affordable junior college to provide intermediate education to students in Mahabubnagar. In 2016, with support from friends and like-minded partners, we established Vagdevi Junior College, overcoming hurdles like government approvals and infrastructure challenges. We admitted 420 students in our first year. This response was encouraging, and since then, we have grown to accommodate 1,200 students.

What motivates you to continue working in this field?

My inspiration comes from my teacher, Srisailam sir, who taught me the importance of leading by example and maintaining enthusiasm no matter the stage of success.

What is your vision for education in Mahabubnagar?

My goal is to ensure that no student from Mahabubnagar needs to migrate to corporate institutions for quality education. We strive to make quality education accessible to all, regardless of financial background. I also aim to collaborate with other junior colleges in the region to collectively uplift the standard of intermediate education. As the newly elected President of the United Mahabubnagar Private Junior College Association, I am working with other institutions to raise the overall standard of education in the region.