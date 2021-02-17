X
Treat agriculture as profitable business: NAFSCOB Chairman

NAFSCOB Chairman K Ravinder Rao speaking at a programme after inaugurating DCCB’s 32nd ATM centre in Rudrangi
The Chairman of National Federation of State Cooperative Banks (NAFSCOB), Telangana State Apex Bank (TSCAB) and District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB), Konduru Ravinder Rao, has called upon the farmers to treat agriculture as a business enterprise to reap riches.

Sircilla: The Chairman of National Federation of State Cooperative Banks (NAFSCOB), Telangana State Apex Bank (TSCAB) and District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB), Konduru Ravinder Rao, has called upon the farmers to treat agriculture as a business enterprise to reap riches.

On Tuesday, he inaugurated DCCB's 32nd ATM centre at Rudrangi village and participated in various development works of the bank in Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday.

Later participating in a meeting along with Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) members in Chandurthi mandal, K Ravinder Rao said farmers cannot reap profits by doing regular cultivation of paddy, cotton etc.

They should process and add value to their products through rice mills and ginning mills respectively before branding and marketing, he opined. He suggested PAC societies to provide mechanised tools to farmers on rent to reduce farming costs and to increase yield.

Speaking at a programme in Manala village, K Ravinder Rao assured to resolve all the issues and take up regular lending of loans for agriculture and other purposes for the prosperity of the villagers. He also informed the farmers to take up dairy units along with farm operations to get a regular source of income

and also organic manure for

the fields.

ZP chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna, DCCB vice-chairman P Ramesh, DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana Rao, general manager Sridhar were present along

with others.

