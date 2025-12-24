Tribal Deities installed in Medaram with traditional rituals

In a significant event in Medaram, located in the Tadwai mandal of Mulugu district, the installation of deities Pagididdaraju and Govindaraju took place amidst traditional tribal practices. Govindaraju was ceremonially installed at 6 AM, followed by Pagididdaraju at 9:45 AM on Wednesday.

The ceremony saw the participation of notable figures, including Minister Seethakka, District Collector Diwakara, Superintendent of Police Sudhir Ramnath Kekan, and Jathara Executive Officer Veeraswamy.

To ensure safety, security measures were implemented to restrict devotees from entering the platform area during the installation process.