Tribal lands encroachment in Mulug district: Telangana High Court moots amendment plea

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court's division bench, headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Surepalli Nanda. On Thursday heard the public interest litigation filed by the Adivasi Navanirmana Sena seeking a direction to the State government to protect the lands of tribals from further encroachments.

During the course of arguments, the bench pointed out that in the PIL affidavit petitioner K Narshima Murthy, who is the president of the Navanirmana Sena, has not specifically mentioned the extent of land and its location, which is subjected to encroachment. In the event of non-furnishing of such specific information to court, the CJ observed that the PIL petition is not maintainable and will be dismissed.

Counsel for the petitioner B Rachna Reddy, after hearing the observations of the court, informed that an amendment petition will be filed to the PIL specifying the total extent of tribal lands in Mulugu district which is subjected to encroachment by non-tribals and sought an adjournment. Accordingly, the court adjourned the PIL to September 6, directing the petitioner to file an amendment petition.