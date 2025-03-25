  • Menu
Tribal Welfare Degree College students visit Assembly

Students from the Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Degree College, Patancheru, on Monday, visited Telangana Assembly and witnessed the legislative proceedings firsthand.

Hyderabad : Students from the Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Degree College, Patancheru, on Monday, visited Telangana Assembly and witnessed the legislative proceedings firsthand.

During the visit, the students had a privilege to witness the valuable insights into parliamentary discussions, legislative decision-making, and governance processes. They also observed the debates on key policies and learned about the roles and responsibilities of elected representatives in shaping the State’s development.

Dr Alagu Varshini, Secretary, TSWREIS interacted with the students on the Assembly premises and encouraged them to stay informed about legislative affairs, and emphasised the importance of civic engagement.

