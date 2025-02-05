Tribal welfare hostel warden booked for sexually harassing students

Khammam: A warden of the Government Tribal Welfare Boys Ashram High School, Relakayalapally of Singareni mandal here has been booked by the police on charges of harassing students sexually.

The accused, Bhukya Venkateshwarlu, was said to have been forcing the students of eighth and ninth classes to sleep with him in the night. The warden used to select one boy for one day and ask him to spend the night with him. This was allegedly going on for many days.

The affected students complained that the warden warned them not to reveal his acts to others and threatened them that those who failed to oblige his request would be rusticated.

Unable to bear his torture, one of the students took the matter to his parents, who lodged a complaint with Karepally police a few days ago.

The police booked a case under POCSO Act and other relevant sections against Venkateshwarlu and recorded the statements of the students harassed by the warden. School headmaster N Srinivas Rao and ITDA official Jaheerddin were also booked by the police for trying to conceal the incident.

It is learnt that when the matter came to the notice of the headmaster through the students sometime back, he enquired about the matter and submitted a report to higher officials, who suspended the warden.

Following the suspension, the accused Venkateshwarlu attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills and was being treated in a hospital. He was transferred to Relakayalapally from Konijerla in Wyra mandal six months ago.