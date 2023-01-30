Tribals mistake cops for robbers, thrash them

Bommalaramaram (Yadadri-Bhongir): The tribal people attacked the police, suspecting them to be a dacoit gang. A police party, it was learnt, went to a thanda in connection with probe into a case. The incident took place at Gadda Ralla Thanda under Pyaaram village in Bommalaramaram mandal of Yadadri Bhongir district on Saturday midnight.

On January 23, three assailants opened fire and robbed Rs 2 lakh at Vinayaka Wines in Uddemarri village in Turu Chintala Palli mandal in Medchal district. The police formed six special teams and fanned out to nab the culprits. As part of investigating the case, a team consisting of Alwal DI Kiran Kumar, Medchal SI Satyanarayana, Shamirpet SI Munender and constable Satish reached Gaddaralla Tanda on Saturday night.

On learning that one of the three thugs was being sheltered by a brick merchant Bhukya Chandu Naik of Gaddalalla Tanda, they went there in mufti and made enquiries with Chandu Naik's brother-in-law Vinod Naik to show them Chandu Naik's house on the pretext of purchasing bricks.

They spoke to Chandu Naik for a while and took him to their vehicle. When they tried to force him into it, Chandu Naik and his wife Manjula resisted and cried out that some thieves entered the thanda. Alerted, the tribals rushed to the spot. They surrounded the police and attacked them.

When Alwal DI Kiran Kumar took out a gun to warn them and tried to reason with him that they were police personnel, the enraged mob which was in no mood to listen snatched the weapon and continued the assault. While the constable and another SI ran away, DI Kiran Kumar and another SI were injured in the attack.

On receipt of news some robbers sneaked into the thanda, MPP Chimmula Sudhir Reddy and Sarpanch Ravinder Reddy rushed to the village. They pacified the villagers to hand over the duo to the police. Meanwhile, a team of 40 cops descended on the village to bring the situation under control.

Bhongir ACP Venkat Reddy later informed the media that cases would be booked against the attackers. He said it was wrong to attack the cops despite being told that they were police personnel in mufti.

Chandu Naik said they were only trying to nab those who them they thought to be robbers. He said they lodged a complaint at the police station against the mufti police, alleging they terrorised the thanda.