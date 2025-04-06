Tributes paid to seventh Nizam on birth anniversary

Rich tributes were paid to the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan on his 139th birth anniversary on Sunday.

Nizam’s family members, historians, heritage enthusiasts and citizens from various walks of life paid floral tributes at his grave near Judi Masjid in King Kothi Palace.

Nizam’s grandson Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan and historian P. Anuradha Reddy were among those who paid tributes.

They recalled Nizam’s contributions to society, governance, and humanity and stated that despite attempts made by some to distort Nizam’s legacy, history remained unchanged.

They demanded that the Telangana government celebrate Nizam’s birth anniversary in recognition of his role in shaping modern Hyderabad, include a lesson in school curriculum highlighting his contributions and preserve and restore historic structures built during his reign, prioritising the immediate repair of Osmania General Hospital.

They called Nizam a visionary and a benevolent leader who reigned for 37 years from 1911 to 1948, transforming Hyderabad into a modern state. His governance was marked by progressive policies, secular values, and a commitment to the welfare of his people, irrespective of caste or religion, they said.

Nizam prioritised education, healthcare, and urban planning, laying the foundation for the city’s modernisation. His secular policies fostered communal harmony, and his patronage extended to scholars, institutions, and places of worship across all faiths, they said.

They pointed out that Nizam transformed healthcare by playing a pivotal role in establishing world-class medical institutions, including Osmania General Hospital, Unani Hospital, Fever Hospital, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and Niloufer Hospital etc.

Introduction of urban development during Nizam’s reign led to a town planning system and modern sanitation infrastructure. His rule also saw the development of modes of communication like the telephone system, postal services, and Deccan Radio.

Nizam extended financial support to Hindu, Muslim, Christian, and Sikh religious as well as educational institutions without discrimination. He also funded the compilation and publication of the Mahabharata and donated generously to Banaras Hindu University, Shantiniketan, and other academic institutions.

Recognising his leadership, the Indian Government appointed Nizam VII as Rajpramukh (Governor) in 1948, a position he held until 1956 before voluntarily resigning.

He donated five tons of gold to India’s National Defence Fund upon Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s request.

“He was a compassionate ruler who lived simply but worked tirelessly to build a modern, inclusive city. In Hyderabad, the contributions of Nizam VII are visible as far as one’s eyes can see. It is deeply hurtful that his legacy has not been given due recognition by successive governments,” said Najaf Ali Khan.

On the birth anniversary of Nizam, Deccan Archive and Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Hyderabad organised a heritage walk at the King Kothi precinct to honour his legacy and explore the rich cultural and architectural heritage of the area. The walk was also aimed at exploring architectural marvels built during the Nizam's reign.