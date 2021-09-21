TRS, BJP hand-in-glove, blames Congress

Kazipet: If the State government fulfills the obligations of the Railways with regard to the land acquisition for the proposed periodical overhauling (POH) near Kazipet, people living in several merger villages of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) will get ample livelihood opportunities, Jangaon DCC president and Kazipet Coach Factory Sadhana Samithi leader Janga Raghava Reddy said.

Speaking to media persons at Kazipet on Monday, he accused the State government of not showing any interest to fulfill the conditions of the Railways which sought the land to be handed over to it only after entering the details in the Dharani portal, an integrated land records management system of the Government of Telangana.

In view of elections to the GWMC, the TRS government handed over land papers for the proposed POH to the Railways but not in the proper format that the latter wanted, Reddy said. "The TRS leaders don't even know the difference between a coach factory and a POH. Without focusing on the coach factory, the TRS and the BJP have been playing truant for the last seven years," he said.

Referring to the coach factory, he said it requires nearly 1,500 acres, but the TRS leaders claimed credit by acquiring just 150 acres for the POH.

The DCC president also questioned the TRS government for not asking Medha Servo to establish its metro coach manufacturing facility at Kazipet instead of Kondakal near Hyderabad. He said the Congress would work to construct a shopping complex around the railway stadium so as to provide employment to the locals.

Stating that both the BJP and the TRS were working hand in glove, Reddy said that TRS supported BJP at the Centre when it introduced several anti-people bills such as farm, demonetisation and GST.

"The Narendra Modi government failed to fulfill none of the assurances given to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014. Despite this, the TRS government maintains a stoic silence. It indicates the unholy relationship between the BJP and the TRS," he alleged.