TRS-BJP twitter war refuses to die

Hyderabad: The twitter war between the ruling TRS party and Opposition BJP leaders is refusing to die down, as both groups targeted each other.

All this started after the TRS leaders took to twitter alleging injustice to Telangana by the Centre during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city. The TRS leaders questioned as to where is equally to Telangana.

The issue escalated after TRS working president KT Rama Rao referred Prime Minister Modi as icon of partiality on his twitter account. "Icon of partiality unveiled statue of equality. And irony just died a billion deaths," said Rao.

The BJP leaders also responded to Rao's comments. Senior BJP leader N Ramchander Rao took a jab on the dynasty politics. "You are not anywhere near reality KTR. The irony is that now Bhagyanagar will be recognised globally for Statue of Equality and not your people's Charminar. And what's more disgusting is that the 'ambassador' of dynasty politics is speaking about equality," he said.

Responding to this, KTR said, "I know it's difficult for the Godse worshippers to comprehend words such as communal harmony and plurality. It's pity that even after ruling the country for eight years the only fallback for you is 80-20, US versus them blah. By the way dynasty isn't half as bad as nasty bigotry. Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh said it was a burnol moment for the TRS leader.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy joined the war attacking the ruling party's tie-up with MIM. "If police is removed for 15 minutes, we Muslims will finish 100 crore Hindus". CM KCR & KTR endorse such statements by aligning with Owaisi & MIM. They valorise Nizam whose Razakar army massacred Hindus at will. He then abuses PM whose only dharma is 'Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas'," said Reddy. Responding to this, the TRS leader said, "Kishan Reddy Garu, While my comment was about NDA Government's apathy towards Telangana and how this partiality is hurting several States, you are resorting to the same obfuscation again by bringing in irrelevant issues. Care to clarify on any of these issues."

Reddy also targeted the TRS leader over family rule. "Those preaching virtues should realise that the dynastic rule is tainted with a history of supporting MIM who have destroyed several hundreds of Hindu temples in the old city of Hyderabad. It's a travesty to politicise an event attended by PM to honour the Epitome of Equality," he said.