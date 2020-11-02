TRS condemns Attack on party leaders

Hyderabad: The TRS has condemned the alleged attack on the party MLA Ch Kranti and former MLA V Veeresh in Siddipet on Monday.



Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the BJP leaders attacked the TRS leaders as they were unable to digest the support the party was getting in Dubbaka. He said that out of frustration the BJP leaders attacked a Dalit MLA and former MLA by going into the lodge in which they were staying.

Harish Rao said that the BJP leaders planned conspiracies during the last two days and implemented this on Monday. He said that as per the rules the leaders can out of the Assembly constituency in which elections are going on.

"Out MLAs were in hotel room. The Election Commission authorities checked 15 minutes prior to the attack and did not find any campaign material. The BJP goons attacked the MLA physically," said Harish Rao.







