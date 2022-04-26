TRS & Congress making secret deal: Bandi Sanjay

Mahabubnagar: BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday began his 13th day of Praja Sangrama Yatra 2. After completing his 12th day of padayatra, Bandi Sanjay came down heavily on the TRS and Congress parties. He said that both the parties are making secret deal by Prashant Kishor in between. He alleged that the Prashant Kishor joins Congress high command for lunch and later joins KCR for dinner at Pragathi Bhavan. He clarified that he will continue with his padayatra even he is facing health issues.

On Monday, BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman on Monday alleged that the ruling TRS and the Opposition Congress party had struck a deal to contest the next Assembly elections together in the State and added that the two parties were the same.



Laxman made these comments in the wake of news reports that political strategist Prashant Kishore would work for both the parties at the State and the Central level.

Laxman said PK was working as the political strategist of both TRS and the Congress as the two parties were one and the same. He alleged that CM KCR, who announced to form an alliance with non-Congress and the non-BJP parties in the next Lok Sabha elections, had now changed his mind after meeting PK. He claimed that PK was devising strategies to ensure the alliance of the Congress party with all regional parties in the next general elections and added that the alliance of the Congress and the TRS party was part of the same plan of PK.