Karimnagar: Expressing solidarity with striking power utility workers here on Monday, district TRS president and SUDA chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao said that the Electricity Amendment Bill to be introduced by the Central government is not only State-run power companies but also harm the common man.

He said the bill is an anti-people bill and could cause damage not only to the employees but also to the electricity consumers. The bill is against the federal system in our country's constitution, he added.

The Modi government is trying to disable the government power generation stations in the country and hand it over to private corporate companies through the bill. The electricity sector is in the hands of the States but the BJP government is planning to bring the sector under the control of the Central government.

In States like Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal, Telangana, Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra the Assemblies have already passed resolutions against this bill. There was a possibility that Discoms in those States would be affected by this bill, Rao said.

When India is celebrating 75 years of Independence Day, does PM Narendra Modi wants to disable the government power companies and through the country into darkness. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi will oppose this bill, he added.