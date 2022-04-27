TRS Formation Day celebrated

Rangareddy: TRS leaders and activists across the Rangareddy district celebrated the TRS party's 21st Formation Day on Wednesday. The celebrations were held in a grand manner post a low key affair after two years due to Covid 19. TRS constituency incharges and leaders led the celebrations by unfurling the party flag and paid tributes to Telangana Thalli and Telangana ideologue Professor Jayashankar by garlanding their statues. The celebrations were held in Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, Chevella, Maheshwaram, Shadnagar, LB Nagar, Ibrahimpatnam and other areas.

On the occasion, former market committee chairman Syed Sadiq unfurled the party flag in Srirangapur Village and said that the people of Telangana are treating TRS party as their own party. He also said that Telangana witnessed number of developments under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He said that CM introduced Rythu Bhima, Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak in Telangana to help people of every community like nowhere else in India.

Similarly, the celebrations were also held in 8th ward of Shadnagar constituency under the auspices of 8th ward TRS president Malchalam Bikshapathi.

Shekar, Venkatesh, Naveen, Sarpanch B Ramesh Reddy, Ravinder Yadav, Ward member Chandrashekar, Ashok, Babu, and others were also present.