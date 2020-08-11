TRS getting into GHMC poll mode?

Hyderabad: Is Telangana Rashtra Samithi making a quiet but swift preparations for holding Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections? Are the various projects being inaugurated with an eye on these elections? This is what is being discussed in the party circles. Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao is seen busy these days inaugurating one project or the other in the city. In the recent times, KTR has inaugurated several flyovers and also laid foundations for several roads and flyover works. The authorities have laid roads at many places and several other projects are under progress. In the latest, the Municipal Minister inaugurated Byramalguda flyover on Monday.



The State government has taken up nearly 14 works under the Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP) and so far completed five projects and plans are afoot to complete all the projects in time before the elections are announced.

KTR had inaugurated flyovers at the Biodiversity junction, Kamineni junction, LB Nagar underpass and also laid foundations at Fatehnagar, Sanathnagar Industrial park and other places.

In several meetings of the GHMC, KTR has been insisting on traffic congestion-free city and wanted the officials to take up road works and link roads. The government has provided incentives to the citizens in payment of property tax and waiver of interest on the property tax dues.

Apart from the roads and flyovers, KTR has been focusing on the basic amenities in the municipalities. The government is focusing on increasing Basti Dawakhanas in the city. Ten more Basti Dawakhanas would be coming up in the city. Presently there are 168 Basti Dawakhanas. The government has planned to handover one Lakh double bedroom houses to the beneficiaries by Dasara.

The Municipal Act provides the government to take up elections six months prior to the end of the term. Six months are left for the GHMC term to end. The term of the elected body would be ending in February 2021. The party leader said that the government would have several projects on hand to show to the people. It also hopes that by that time, the Corona pandemic would be totally under control and a situation to hold the GHMC polls would be there.

The TRS sources say that the developments point towards possible GHMC elections in February. There are chances of taking up reservation of wards in the coming months. In the coming term the city would have a woman mayor as per the new reservations taken up during the municipal elections held in January 2020, it is said.