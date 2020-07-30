TRS government is anti-Dalit: BJP

Warangal/Bhupalpally: The atrocities against the dalits are unabated in the TRS government, Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh and former MP and BJP Core Committee member G Vivek said. The leaders spoke to media persons at Regonda in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district on Wednesday, after they were intercepted by the police on their way to Mallaram in Malhar mandal. The duo was part of a factfinding committee of the BJP to explore the ruling TRS party leaders' alleged role in the murder of a Dalit youth, Revelli Raja Babu, at Mallaram a few weeks ago.



Suspecting the hand of TRS leaders in Revelli Raja Babu's murder, Raja Singh said that people are watching the atrocities of the KCR government. "The day is not far away that people would send the TRS packing," he said.

Vivek alleged that KCR has always been an anti-Dalit. "KCR proved it time and again, since he failed to keep his promise of making a Dalit the Chief Minister of Telangana," Vivek said. Referring to their visit to Mallaram, he said that it's uncalled-for. "We wanted to console the family members of the Revelli Raja Babu. We also wanted to know the reason behind the murder of Revelli Raja Babu," he said.

He accused the TRS government of bulldozing the democratic rights of Opposition parties, which are trying to protect the interests of the poor and downtrodden.

Elsewhere in Parkal, the police arrested MLC N Ramchander Rao, former Minister Motkupally Narasimhulu and party State General Secretaries Premender Reddy, Chintha Sambamurthy and Bhupalpally in-charge Ch Keerthi Reddy, who were also heading to Mallaram. The TRS leaders should remember that people put up a gallant fight to achieve separate Telangana, the leaders said. The TRS government is trying to throttle the voice of the Opposition leaders who are trying to expose the misdeeds of the ruling party. The leaders called upon people to condemn the autocratic rule of TRS.