TRS govt creating fear among people: Eatala

Hyderabad: Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender has criticised the TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for misusing the administration and police for political gains and creating fear among people and leaders of the Opposition parties in the Munugodu Assembly constituency.

Addressing media here on Friday, he said, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy had expressed his wish to join the saffron party to Union Minister Amit Shah. He resigned from his MLA post and wanted to stage a comeback after winning the by-poll. And a meeting of the Union Home Minister has been scheduled very long back on August 21. However, all of a sudden CM KCR scheduled an unplanned meeting on August 20. He alleged that BJP leaders and cadre were being prevented to mobilise people for Amit Shah's meeting.

"Each mandal and municipality is deputed by two MLAs. The MLAs carrying money in their cars with police escort going around to lure the local village sarpanches, ward members, MPTCs, ZPTCs," stated Huzurabad MLA.

"That apart, they are campaigning in the villages asking people not to attend the Union Minister's meeting. Also, the police have been going to whoever the BJP leaders are in consultation with and creating fear in them using the police," he alleged.

There are thousands of village sarpanches and other local people's representatives. Due to the by-poll several ZP chairmen, MLAs and even MPs are not coming out at present to join the BJP. It is wrong on the part of the TRS chief that he could get all of them by purchasing and threatening, he added

Given the misuse of power by CM KCR and TRS, he appealed to the people to attend Amit Shah's meeting scheduled at 4.30 pm on August 21.

Rajender further asked the State Director General of Police to function within the law than making the police slaves to CM KCR. Citing a case from Illendukunta, he alleged gross misconduct on the part of the local SI.

Rajender said that people from all sections were fed up with the administration of the TRS government. Small-time businessmen like motorcycles, auto, taxi and lorry drivers and mechanics have been indiscriminately getting fined. Similarly, the government has been issuing bar licences. But, police wait to fine people once they are out of the bars, he said.

Demanding CM KCR to appoint engineers' committee to inquire into the loss caused to the Kaleswaram project he said, MLAs from the opposition parties and media are not allowed to visit the project site. Towns like Manthani, Mancherial and hundreds of villages abutting River Godavari have submerged. Due to the negligence and shortsighted approach of the State government in the construction of the project, he opined.

Meanwhile, BJP state general secretary Gujjaala Premender Reddy said that his party condemns the arrest of Goshamahal MLA Raja Sing by the police. He said that the political scenario in the State would further change after Shah's meeting.