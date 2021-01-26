TRS govt failed to give pattas to podu lands: Brinda Karat

Kothaguem: The TRS government failed to implement its poll promises and failed to give pattas to podu lands, criticised CPM Politburo member and former MP Brinda Karat.



She participated in a protest rally conducted by CPM in Kothagudem town on Monday. Later speaking at a public meeting, she alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will change his words for every minute. The people under the regime of the TRS government are facing several issues, she said.

Brinda Karat demanded the government to issue podu land pattas to tribal people immediately. She informed the tribal people that according to fifth schedule, tribal people have all the rights on forests, but the government neglected the rule and troubling the tribal people.

The CPM leader assured that CPM will extend its support in solving podu land issues and the leaders are ready to face any situation. The government had failed in giving pattas under the Recognition of Forest Rights (ROFR) Act in the State, she pointed out.

Brinda Karat pointed out that the BJP government had implemented new farm laws in the country only to help corporate sectors. She fired on the Central government for neglecting the farmers, who have been protesting in Delhi for nearly two months seeking cancellation of farm bills.

CPM State secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram demanded the government for issuance of pattas to podu lands to tribal people. He said the TRS government failed to give double bedroom houses to the homeless in the State. CPM leaders P Sudarasan, K Ilaiah, M Venkateswarlu, AJ Ramesh, G Dharma, A Satyanarayana, K Pullaiah, Y Ravi Kumar, Jyothi, M Renuka, L Bala Raju, K Pullaiah, B Ramesh, S Koteswara Rao, D Ravi Kumar, A Nabhi, K Sridhar, R Srinivas, J Krishna, N Venkanna, V Ramesh and others participated in the meeting.