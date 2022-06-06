TRS govt working for welfare dalits: Anjaiah Yadav

Shadnagar: Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav on Monday stated that the intention of Chief Minister KCR is to make Dalits financially prosperous and the government's goal was to brighten their lives. In Shadnagar constituency, the respective units were handed over to 37 beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, The MLA said that the newly formed State of Telangana will continue to rule in accordance with the aspirations of the people. He said CM KCR was implementing what the people wanted. He clarified that even the Dalit Bandhu scheme launched by CM KCR in the most ambitious manner in line with the aspirations of the people. Later, he handed over tractors and vehicles to selected beneficiaries under the scheme. MLA also advised the beneficiaries who got the vehicles to take precautions while traveling.

TRS leaders, activists and others were also present.