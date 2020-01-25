TRS indulging in horse trading in Kosgi: Revanth Reddy

Narayanpet: Alleging that the TRS is resorting to horse trading and kidnapped and confined an independent candidate Besta Yellamma of 16th ward, Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy said that some TRS goons have kidnapped the independent candidate and forced her to join the TRS against her wish for electing the municipal chairperson in Kosgi. He informed that he lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission.



Of the total 16 wards in Kosgi municipality, both the TRS and the Congress had won seven wards each and independent candidates had won in the remaining two wards. Since neither of the parties got the magic number to win the chairman post, both the parties are trying to get the independent candidates into their fold.

As one independent candidate already expressed his interest to support the ruling TRS, the Congress was reportedly trying to woo the other independent candidate. Meanwhile, some goons had allegedly kidnapped the independent candidate of ward 16 and confined her in a secluded place.

In this situation, the Congress MP levelled allegations against the TRS and lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission.