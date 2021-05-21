TRS is a government of deeds: MLA Lingaiah

Nakrekal (Nalgonda): MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah stated that TRS is a government of deeds at a press meet at MLA camp office in Nakrekal on Thursday.

K Chandrashekar Rao is the only Chief Minister, who introduced various welfare schemes to the people despite financial difficulties during the present Covid-19 crisis, he added.

The MLA said about 2.30 lakh metric tons of paddy was harvested and 100-bed hospital was sanctioned to fulfill the promise given during the recent municipal elections.

On behalf of the people of the constituency, he thanked CM KCR for upgrading 30-bed Nakrekal hospital to a 100-beds. He also thanked MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy for taking initiative to sanction the 100-bed hospital.

The MLA asserted that his goal is to develop Nakrekal constituency in all aspects.