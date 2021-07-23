TRS leaders to celebrate KTR’s birthday with ‘Mukkoti Vruksharchana’

Hyderabad: Ruling TRS leaders are gearing up to celebrate party's working president KT Rama Rao's birthday on July 24 on a grand note by planting saplings as part of 'Mukkoti Vruksharchana' on Saturday.

They plan to take the Green Challenge thrown by KTR to his followers. Rao took to Twitter on Thursday and requested his followers to plant a sapling each. "A request to TRS party leaders and other well-wishers those who would like to greet me, kindly plant a sapling, if you can, as part of 'MukkotiVruksharchana' or Gift A Smile in your own personal way by helping some in need. Please don't splurge money on bouquets, cakes and hoardings," he said on his Twitter account.

The Minister will donate 100 custom vehicles to differently abled under the Gift a Smile initiative on his birthday. Gift a Smile, a novel initiative started by him on his birthday last year, continues to do well, this year as well. He will be celebrating the birthday and the initiative has again gained momentum as he Tweeted.

"Last year on the eve of my birthday, I had personally donated six ambulances and our TRS MLAs and MPs joined in taking the total number to 100! This year too, decided that the best way to celebrate is to #Gift A Smile in personal capacity to 100 differently-abled with custom-made vehicles."

Many public representatives and prominent persons have welcomed this gesture of KTR and have come forward to contribute a few vehicles under the initiative. While MLC Naveen Rao came forward to donate 100 vehicles, MLCs Shambipur Raju and Pochampally Srinivas Reddy promised 60 vehicles each. Minister Puvvada Ajay and MLA Balka Suman offered 50 vehicles each, while MLA Gadari Kishore said he will donate 20 tricycles.

Minister Sabita Indra Reddy, MLAs Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao, Saidi Reddy Shanampudi, Jeevan Reddy and a few others also have come forward to donate vehicles under the initiative.

Meanwhile, Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna prepared an audio song on KTR, marking the birthday. The audio CD was released by TRS office secretary M Sreenivas Reddy. Party leaders Jogu Mahender, Green India Challenge co-founder Raghav, Kishore Goud were present.