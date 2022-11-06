TRS leads in 9th round
With figures going up and down the fight between the BJP and TRS continues with TRS taking lead at the end of 9th round in Munugodu bypoll counting.
Round 9
TRS: 7490
BJP: 6665
Cong: 605
Round 8
TRS: 6620
BJP: 6088
Cong: 907
Round 7
TRS: 7202
BJP: 6803
Cong: 1664
Round 6
TRS: 6016
BJP: 5378
Cong: 1962
Round 5
TRS: 6062
BJP: 5245
Cong: 2683
Round 4
TRS: 4854
BJP: 4555
Cong: 1817
Round 3
TRS: 7390
BJP: 7426
Cong: 1926
Round 2
TRS: 7781
BJP: 8622
Cong: 1537
Round 1
TRS: 6646
BJP: 5350
Cong: 2100
