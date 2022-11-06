  • Menu
TRS leads in 9th round

With figures going up and down the fight between the BJP and TRS continues with TRS taking lead at the end of 9th round in Munugodu bypoll counting.

Munugodu:With figures going up and down the fight between the BJP and TRS continues with TRS taking lead at the end of 9th round in Munugodu bypoll counting.

Round 9

TRS: 7490

BJP: 6665

Cong: 605

Round 8

TRS: 6620

BJP: 6088

Cong: 907

Round 7

TRS: 7202

BJP: 6803

Cong: 1664

Round 6

TRS: 6016

BJP: 5378

Cong: 1962

Round 5

TRS: 6062

BJP: 5245

Cong: 2683

Round 4

TRS: 4854

BJP: 4555

Cong: 1817

Round 3

TRS: 7390

BJP: 7426

Cong: 1926

Round 2

TRS: 7781

BJP: 8622

Cong: 1537

Round 1

TRS: 6646

BJP: 5350

Cong: 2100

