TRS leads in 9th round

Munugodu:With figures going up and down the fight between the BJP and TRS continues with TRS taking lead at the end of 9th round in Munugodu bypoll counting.

Round 9

TRS: 7490

BJP: 6665

Cong: 605

Round 8

TRS: 6620

BJP: 6088

Cong: 907

Round 7



TRS: 7202

BJP: 6803

Cong: 1664

Round 6



TRS: 6016

BJP: 5378

Cong: 1962

Round 5



TRS: 6062

BJP: 5245

Cong: 2683

Round 4



TRS: 4854

BJP: 4555

Cong: 1817

Round 3



TRS: 7390

BJP: 7426

Cong: 1926

Round 2



TRS: 7781

BJP: 8622

Cong: 1537

Round 1



TRS: 6646

BJP: 5350

Cong: 2100