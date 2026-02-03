Don’t turn AP into a ‘Ravana Kashtam’: CPI

Vijayawada: CPI state secretary Gujjula Eswaraiah cautioned the ruling TDP and opposition YSRCP against dragging Andhra Pradesh into a climate of hatred, violence, and political vendetta. He urged both parties not to turn the state into a ;’Ravana Kashtam’ through their bitter rivalry. He asserted that the state does not belong to any individual or family but is the collective asset of six crore people.

In a statement issued on Monday, Eswaraiah alleged that both the TDP and YSRCP were indulging in mutual abuse, provocative statements, and attacks with the sole aim of diverting public attention from pressing public issues. He said the recent political developments were bringing disrepute to a state once ruled by great leaders and were creating a situation in which democracy itself appeared to be hanging its head in shame.

Criticising the politicisation of sensitive spiritual issues such as the Tirupati laddu, he said such actions reflected a lack of maturity and responsibility on the part of political leaders. Instead of addressing people’s concerns, both parties were resorting to personal attacks to conceal their failures and anti-people policies, which he described as highly deplorable.

Eswaraiah expressed serious concern over attacks on houses and offices, prolonged detentions even in the presence of women, and the apparent inaction of the police. He said there was little difference between the previous YSRCP regime and the present TDP-led government in terms of governance style. He warned that political violence, irrespective of who was in power, would erode democratic values.

The CPI leader stressed that the state is not a private estate or a rowdy arena, and demanded that both ruling and opposition parties focus on real issues such as unemployment, education, healthcare, agrarian distress, remunerative crop prices, labour rights, and overall development.

He urged political parties to exercise restraint, uphold democratic decorum, and act responsibly, warning that people were closely watching their conduct and would respond at the appropriate time.