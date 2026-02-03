Guntur man bids Rs 2.08 cr for fancy vehicle number!

Amaravati: The craze for fancy vehicle registration numbers in the Telugu states has once again come to light, with a resident of Guntur setting a new national record by purchasing India’s most expensive number plate for whopping Rs 2.08 crore.

Kiran Kolpakula of Guntur won the online auction of the ultra-rare VIP registration number ‘DDC 0001’ (also known as DDC 001) for Rs 2.08 crore in January. This is the highest amount ever paid for a vehicle registration number in India. The auction was conducted by the newly launched auction house platform of Big Boy Toyz (BBT) in its debut event.

The ‘DDC 0001’ number plate was previously owned by Big Boy Toyz founder Jatin Ahuja, which added to its exclusivity and market value. The plate is considered a rare and premium collectible among automobile and luxury asset enthusiasts.

The Rs 2.08-crore sale has surpassed all previous benchmarks for registration number auctions in the country. In 2025, the ‘HR 88 B 8888’ plate was auctioned for Rs 1.17 crore, but the deal was later cancelled due to non-payment. The plate was eventually resold for Rs 26.7 lakh. In comparison, the successful sale of ‘DDC 0001’ has now become the highest confirmed transaction in this segment.

Experts said the record-breaking sale reflects the rising demand for premium registration numbers as status symbols and collectible assets. Such numbers are increasingly viewed as a mark of prestige among business owners and automobile enthusiasts. The latest auction is expected to further boost interest in luxury number plates and organized auction platforms across India.