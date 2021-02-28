TRS Ministers appeal to vote for Surabhi Vani Devi

Chevella: Finance Minister Harish Rao and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy participated in the preparatory meeting held under the auspices of MLA Kale Yadaiah at KGR gardens in Chevella on Sunday. Both the ministers appealed graduates to vote for the TRS MLC candidate Surabhi Vani Devi.



Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that the TRS government has been providing both the 24 hours electricity supply and drinking water to the people in the State. "For assisting the farmers, the government has been providing them Rs.10,000 per acre," added Harish.

Moreover, he said that the TRS government provided 1.34 lakh jobs to the people in the State and is planning to issue notices for another 50,000 jobs.

Alleging that the BJP government failed to fulfill the promises given to the people he said, "BJP is further burdening the citizens by increasing petrol, diesel and gas cylinder charges."

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that since Vani Devi, daughter of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao having been running educational institutions, she is aware of the problems of graduates and she will strive to solve them. The minister said that she is assured that Vani Devi will work for the development. "The central government cancelled the ITIR project and failed to give a national status to the Palamuru project," she alleged.

Local leaders, activists and others took part in the programme.