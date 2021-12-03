TRS MPs storm well, demand Centre to procure paddy, fix MSP

New Delhi/Hyderabad: The TRS MPs on Thursday continued their protest in Parliament on issues pertaining to paddy procurement and clarity on yearly target to clear stocks from Telangana and others. They raised voice against the Centre demanding an immediate solution and clarity on the pending paddy procurement and fix targets to clear paddy and rice stocks from the State.

The MPs displayed placards in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. They stormed into the well of the upper House. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu instructed them to stop creating pandemonium.

They raised slogans demanding the Centre to come up with an MSP Act for farm produce, introduce a uniform farm procurement policy and address related issues. The MPs sought the Centre to take a call in favour of demands of farmers in the country.

They staged protests outside seeking solutions to farming issues, paddy, MSP, water row and others.

K Keshava Rao and Nama Nageshwar Rao led the protests in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha respectively against the adamant attitude of the Centre on paddy and farmers' issues. They displayed placards on the State demands for resolving farmers' issues. Despite repeated appeals by Speaker Om Birla the MPs staged protests. Venkaiah Naidu tried in vain to stop the MPs from staging protests. He expressed displeasure at the members for not heading to his repeated requests.

The MPs demanded the Centre to create confidence among farmers after cancelling the three farm laws, declare a national farm policy and stop the gazette notification on water row. They demanded the Centre to initiate action to resolve the long pending water dispute and opposed the gazette notification on power projects. Later the MPs staged protests at the Mahatma Gandhi statue.