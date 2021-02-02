TRS party maintains mysterious silence

Hyderabad: While the political parties have expressed their opinions on the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi has maintained a strategic silence as none of the party leaders reacted on the budget impact.

The TRS leaders have always been raising the state-related issues in Parliament but interestingly there was no reaction from them on the budget. None of the leaders was ready to speak to the media on the budget. Party sources said that there were no directions from the party leadership to speak on the budget. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was at his farmhouse and the TRS working president KT Rama Rao was in Sircilla visit. Even Finance Minister T Harish Rao also did not speak on the budget.

The party MPs also did not speak on the union budget. Sources said that the party leaders are likely to talk on the budget on Tuesday after getting directions from the Chief Minister. There were clear instructions from the party leadership not to talk to the media on the budget, said a TRS leader. Everyone expected reactions from the TRS especially after the fight between the TRS and BJP activists in the State. However, the ruling party leaders remained silent.