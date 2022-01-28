TRS selects district presidents to counter Congress in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Announcement of TRS party chief and CM KCR of party district presidents of new districts of reorganised Nalgonda district surprised many.



The new district presidents of truncated Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhongir districts are from the same community as of Congress district presidents of the three districts.

All three new district presidents are already enjoying the posts of MLA, MP and Chairman of Oil Federation Corporation.

Interestingly, Devarakonda MLA Ravinder Kumar Naik was selected for TRS district president of Nalgonda, who shifted his loyalty to TRS from CPI in the first term of KCR and was reelected in 2018 from the same constituency as the TRS candidate.

It should be noted here that the district president of Congress party is Shankar Naik belongs to Miryalguda constituency which is the neighbouring constituency of Devarakonda.

Also, TRS picked Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav as new district president of TRS in Suryapet. At the same time, Cheviti Venkanna Yadav of Tungaturthi constituency is the acting district Congress president of Suryapet. It may be noted that the Yadv community in Suryapet constituency is in the position of deciding the fate of leaders in elections. Minister Jagdish Reddy who is trying to set a hat-trick from Suryapet might have recommended Badugula Lingaiah Yadav's name for party district post to win the hearts of the Yadav community.

Meanwhile, TRS might have chosen chairman of State Oil Federation Corporation, Kancharla Rama Krishna Reddy as party's district president for Yadadri-Bhongir to counter Congress district president Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy in caste equations, according to political analysts.