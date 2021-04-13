TRS started ruling with false promises, says Bandi Sanjay

Nagarjuna Sagar: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar stated that the TRS in the clutches of fear of getting defeated in Nagarjuna Sagar byelection scheduled to be held on April 17.

Sanjay carried out whirlwind election campaign in Sagar constituency on Monday. Addressing the gathering, he said the TRS ruling was started with lies and false promises and questioned Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao about his promise of making Dalit as the CM during Telangana agitation.

He challenged KCR not to ask for votes if he fails to provide drinking water to every household under Mission Bhagiratha project.

ointing out that it became a common practice of showering sops during elections and ignoring them after results, he urged the people of Sagar constituency to vote for lotus party to see actual development.