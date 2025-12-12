  1. Home
Asian Youth Para Games: Indian swimmer bags 2 gold

  12 Dec 2025
Asian Youth Para Games: Indian swimmer bags 2 gold
Dubai: Indian swimmer Abdul Quadir Indori clinched the gold in the 50m Butterfly and 50m Backstroke events on the opening day of the Asian Youth Para Games here.

Indori dominated the pool with exceptional skill and determination, standing on top of the podium twice here on Wednesday.

The opening ceremony of the Asian Youth Para Games was also held on Wednesday with great enthusiasm, cultural performances, and participation from young para athletes representing various Asian countries.

Abdul Quadir IndoriAsian Youth Para GamesPara Swimming GoldIndian Para AthletesDubai Sports Event
