2026 T20 WC ticket sale is on

Sale of tickets for the 2026 T20 World Cup began on Thursday with price being as low as Rs 100 or LKR 1000 in phase 1 for some venues. The competition is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. The ICC announced the sale of tickets for the 10th edition of the T20 showpiece on its platform with the 20-team tournament set to be played across eight venues.

Ahmedabad, Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata will be the host cities for the World Cup in India, while Sri Lanka will have Colombo (two venues) and Kandy as the two locations. Defending champions India will take on the USA in one of the three matches on the opening day of the tournament. ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said the global governing body wants to make the tournament “most accessible and global ICC event ever”. “Phase I of ticket sales is an important milestone in our journey towards delivering the most accessible and global ICC event ever staged. Our vision for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is clear: every fan, regardless of background, geography or financial means, should have the chance to access an in-stadia experience of world-class marquee cricket,” he said.

“With tickets starting from just Rs 100 and LKR1000, we are putting affordability at the centre of our strategy. This is about opening the gates wide and inviting millions to be part of a global celebration of cricket, not as spectators from afar, but as active participants in the energy, emotion and magic that only a stadium can offer.

“The 2026 edition, featuring 20 teams and 55 matches, will be the most ambitious and inclusive T20 World Cup in history,” he added. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, “With tickets starting as low as 100, the excitement around the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is multiplied manifold. We are committed to creating a world-class match-day experience that reflects India’s passion for the sport, modern facilities, smooth logistics, and stadiums buzzing with energy.” Ashley de Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said, “With Phase I of ticket sales now open, we encourage everyone to secure their seats early to ensure they don’t miss a single moment of the action.”