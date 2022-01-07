TRS suspends Vanama Raghavendra Rao from party

Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao's son Raghavendra Rao has been suspended by the TRS party on Friday following the allegations of his involvement in suicide abetment case of Palwancha.



"With the orders of the TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao orders, the party has been suspending Vanama Raghavendra Rao from the party," the party announced. It also added that the suspension will take effect immediately.

Vanama Raghavendra Rao has regarded as an accused in the suicide case of Naga Ramakrishna and family in Palwancha of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. In the selfie-video, Ramakrishna alleged he is resorting to the extreme step due to the harassment of Raghavendra Rao.

With the self-video becoming viral, Congress and BJP parties demanded the arrest of Raghavendra Rao.

On the other hand, the Manuguru police sent notices to Vanama Raghavendra Rao's house asking him to surrender before police in a case registered against him in 2001.