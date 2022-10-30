TRS transporting money in CM's convoy: Bandi

Nalgonda: BJP State chief and MP Bandi Sanjay alleged that the TRS will do anything and will enact any type of drama to win the Munugodu bypoll. They will transport cash in Chief Minister's convoy itself to buy voters, he added.



Speaking with the media at Marriguda on Sunday, Bandi Sanjay demanded CM K Chandrashekar Rao to answer to the challenge of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Munugodu development. Reminding that Rajagopal Reddy left the TRS alleging that the government has neglected the constituency development, the BJP leader asked KCR to give answers to Komatireddy's questions during the public meeting. He questioned the CM to reveal what he did to Munugodu in the past eight years. He even sought KCR to give the details of Central funds.

Bandi Sanjay said that KCR is afraid that their time is over. He said that KCR is going to cry in the public meeting to gain public sympathy. "KCR just don't act, but he live in the play. Today's public meeting is the end of KCR's political career" Sanjay stated.