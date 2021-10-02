TRS tricks to woo voters will fall flat

Husnabad: Former Health Minister and BJP Huzurabad candidate Eatala Rajender said that the saffron party was all set to win the bypoll to be held on October 30.

Addressing the public meeting on the last day of the Praja Sangrama Yatra here on Saturday, he said, "It is KCR's constitution that is being implemented in Huzurabad and not the Constitution of India."

The former MLA said that people and party cadre in Huzurabad were facing troubles for the last five months. "Liquor is being sold at cheap rates to entice the voters. The TRS chief wants me not to get elected and see my face in the State Assembly. This agenda is being implemented by the salves of KCR in Huzurabad," he said.

"However, despite all efforts, the TRS chief will not achieve anything. This election is a Kurukshetra war between just and unjust, the self-respect of people and arrogance of KCR," Eatala said. He claimed that all the election surveys indicated that 75 per cent of people were supporting the saffron party. "The TRS leaders are trying to lure and entice people with money. But, all tricks will fall flat," he said.

He demanded the Chief Minister to extend the Dalit Bandhu Scheme to all Dalits in the State. "Poverty has no caste and religion. The Chief Minister should deposit Rs 10 lakh in the bank accounts of every poor household, besides, clearing pending SHGs loans," he demanded.