TRS underestimating BJP might

Hyderabad: The State BJP is in a buoyant mood and feels that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his TRS did not anticipate that the BJP would take on the pink party. They thought that the people would not believe any party except the TRS, believe the saffron leaders.



Talking to The Hans India, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay said that when he had announced he would launch phase-I Prajasangrama Yatra from Bhagya Lakshmi Temple in the Old City, the TRS leaders underestimated the consequences. But the response he got for his yatra had shaken the TRS and had shaken the pink brigade, he added. It is now proved that the BJP is the only one which can stand up to the TRS and its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. The BJP even held a public meeting in the Old City, the place where All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders once declared that even the TRS must take their permission to enter the Old City.

Sanjay said that a large number of people have been giving petitions to him during his yatra expressing dismay over the manner in which the state government had been diverting Central funds for political gains. They have realised that the TRS had deprived them of several Central schemes in the state.

He said the SC, ST, BC, and other communities were feeling aggrieved over the way they were misled and taken for a ride by the state government. The first phase of the yatra impacted the Huzurabad by-poll, he said.

The BJP intended to hold a public meeting in Alampur in the second phase. "They ridiculed citing that the BJP has no presence in Alampur and predicted it would be a flop show.

But the response to the meeting left the TRS shocked, he said. The TRS tried to create hurdles during the second phase. But it was repelled by the people, he added.

Sanjay said that during the second phase of the yatra, 'Praja Gosa -BJP Bharosa', programme, Rachabanda was organised to meet the people in villages.

This was utilised to listen to the woes of the people, explain how the TRS was denying welfare schemes of the Centre to the people and appealed to them to give one chance to the BJP.

He said the BJP also made people realise how KCR was claiming credit for separate state while it was the result of sacrifice of several youth. Sanjay further said that the Prajasangrama Yatra provided a vent to the people and triggered the resentment which was brewing against the state government. "There is a clear anti-KCR and anti-TRS feeling among all sections of the people," he said. During the second phase the Yatra covered old Mahbubnagar district.

The BJP found out that contrary to KCR's claims, the people were going to Dubai for work and farmers' suicides were continuing.

When asked how the BJP would solve the Krishna water row, Sanjay said the Centre can resolve it provided the state government cooperates but the TRS government wants to keep the pot boiling for political reasons.