TRS wins 10 out of 11 municipalities in joint Adilabad district
Adilabad: The ruling TRS swept 10 out of the 11 municipalities in the erstwhile Adilabad district and won the posts of Municipal Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons except Bhainsa municipality of Nirmal district. The pink party has bagged Adilabad, Nirmal, Khanapur, Mancherial, Chennur, Naspur, Luxettipet, Bellampalli, Kyathanpalli and Kagaznagar municipalities in the joint district.
Adilabad municipality: Jogu Premendar elected as the municipal chairman and Zaheer Ramzani elected as the vice-chairman.
Nirmal municipality: Gandrath Eshwar elected as the chairperson and Shaik Sajeed elected as the vice-chairman.
Mancherial municipality: Penta Rajaiah elected as the chairman and Mukesh Goud elected as the vice-chairman.
Bhaisna municipality: Sabiya Begum elected as the municipal chairperson and Jabir Ahmed elected as the vice-chairman.
Khanapur municipality: Ankam Rajendar elected as the chairman and Abdul Kaleel as the vice-chairman.
Kyathanpalli municipality: Jangam Kalavathi elected as the chairperson and Sagar Reddy elected as the vice-chairman.
Naspur municipality: Easampalli Prabhakar elected as the chairman and Thota Srinivas elected as the vice-chairperson.
Chennur municipality: Archana Ramlal Gilda elected as the chairperson and Nawazuddin elected as the vice-chairman.
Luxettipet municipality: Salmas Kanthaiah elected as the chairman and Podeti Srinivas elected as the vice-chairman.
Bellampalli municipality: Jakkula Swetha elected as the chairperson and Battula Sudarshan elected as the vice-chairman.
Kagaznagar municipality: Saddam Hussain elected as chairperson, Giresh elected as vice chairperson of Kagaznagar municipality in the joint district.