TRSMA association meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

A team from the Telangana Recognized Schools Owners' Association TRSMA, led by state president Sadula Madhusudan, met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the secretariat on Thursday. They discussed the importance of budget private schools in the state, which inform about 55% of students and provide quality education at low fees. Madhusudan reminded the Chief Minister that these schools save the state government about 50% of the school budget, as the cost per student in a government school is around 65 thousand, while in budget schools it is only 18 thousand.

The representatives of TRSMA also requested support for conducting training classes for teachers, establishing a Development Centre, and allocating five acres of government land for a building. They emphasized that this institution would provide training and research facilities to lakhs of teachers in the state. They also asked for government recognition for TRUPMA, which represents about ten thousand schools, and for their representatives to have a say in the formulation of education-related regulations based on their field experience.

Additionally, they requested several policy changes, including the exclusion of budget private schools from the renewal of recognition, the provision of health cards for teachers in private schools, and the creation of a separate category for budget private schools, separate from corporate and international schools. They also asked for training classes to be provided to both government and private school teachers and for a law to be enacted for the protection of private schools.

The delegation included Chief Secretary Ramesh, Treasurer Raghavendra Reddy, Chief Advisor Yadagiri Shekhar Rao, Jai Simha Goud, Narayana Reddy, Komatireddy Gopal Reddy, Umamaheswara Rao, Manchala Raghu, Prabhakar Reddy, and Ravikumar. The Chief Minister responded positively to their requests, according to the representatives.