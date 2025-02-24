TRSMA to fete women edupreneurs today

Hyderabad: To commemorate International Women’s Day, the Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) will organise a special seminar on "School Financial Management" and the "Education Excellence Awards for Women Edupreneurs" on Monday.

The event will bring together over 100 distinguished women edupreneurs from across Telangana, selected from more than 200 registrations. The seminar aims to provide valuable insights into effective school financial management practices and honour outstanding contributions in education by women leaders.