Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

TS BJP leader Krishna Saagar Rao flays Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad's'anti-Hindu' remarks

TS BJP leader Krishna Saagar Rao flays Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad
Highlights

BJP Telangana State chief spokesperson, Krishna Saagar Rao, said that Maharashtra State Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad insulting remarks on funeral...

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State chief spokesperson, Krishna Saagar Rao, said that Maharashtra State Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad insulting remarks on funeral customs of Hindus is extremely derogatory and disrespectful to Hindus across the nation.

In a press release here on Tuesday, the BJP leader said that to appease Muslims, NCP leader and the State minister has stooped to a new low, to deride and insult Hindu rituals.

He said that the BJP wants to know if Sharad Pawar endorses this deviant statement made by his party leader. Has NCP become an anti-Hindu party?

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories
Top