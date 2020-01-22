TS BJP leader Krishna Saagar Rao flays Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad's'anti-Hindu' remarks

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State chief spokesperson, Krishna Saagar Rao, said that Maharashtra State Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad insulting remarks on funeral customs of Hindus is extremely derogatory and disrespectful to Hindus across the nation.

In a press release here on Tuesday, the BJP leader said that to appease Muslims, NCP leader and the State minister has stooped to a new low, to deride and insult Hindu rituals.

He said that the BJP wants to know if Sharad Pawar endorses this deviant statement made by his party leader. Has NCP become an anti-Hindu party?