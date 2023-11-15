TS BSP chief Praveen Kumar booked for murder attempt

Hyderabad: A case of attempt to murder was filed against Telangana BSP chief Praveen Kumar and his son Puneet at the Kagaznagar Town police station in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. The case was registered late on Monday after workers of the BSP and the ruling BRS clashed during Assembly election campaigning.

Kumar accused the sitting BRS MLA and candidate from Sirpur, Koneru Konappa, of directing the police to file false charges against him and his son, who is a PhD scholar at the Delhi School of Economics, as well as 11 members of his party.

