TS EAMCET 2020 result to be declared today at the official website at 3.30 pm. The result of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will be released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad.

Candidates who have appeared for the TS EAMCET can check and download the results on eamcet.tsche.ac.in. This year, around 1,43,000 candidates applied for the exam of which over 1,30,000 attended the exam.

How to check TS EAMCET 2020 results?

Visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the results link

Enter the credentials

Download the results appeared on the exam

Take a print out of it for future reference

Qualifying marks:

To qualify in TS EAMCET exam, the candidates need to score a minimum of 25 per cent marks. The final marks will be calculated based 25 per cent marks obtained in Intermediate second year exams and 75 per cent marks obtained in EAMCET exam.

About TS EAMCET

TS EAMCET is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University University, Hyderabad on the behalf of Telangana State council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for the candidates seeking admission into BTech and BPharm courses.