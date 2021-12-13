TS EAMCET 2021 pharma, bio-tech counselling schedule released

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 has released a notification for admission counselling into B Pharmacy, Pharm D, Pharmaceutical Engineering and Bio-Technology courses.

According to the notification released by the Technical Education Department, the final phase of counselling for the students who cleared the BiPC subject and are seeking admissions into the courses will begin on December 13.

The certificate verification will be verified on December 14 and the candidates can exercise web options from December 13 to 15. The seats will be allotted on December 14.